BZEdge (BZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $297,883.17

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $297,883.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00145328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00153482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,416.41 or 1.00054996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00869773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

