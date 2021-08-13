C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several research analysts have commented on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,732,926 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. Analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

