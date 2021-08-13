Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 254,691 shares.The stock last traded at $13.74 and had previously closed at $13.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $537.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cadiz by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cadiz by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadiz by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cadiz by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cadiz by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

