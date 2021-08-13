Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Holdings Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,867 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Caesars Entertainment worth $22,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after buying an additional 1,092,157 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $81,801,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $38,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.76 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,620 shares of company stock worth $3,543,025 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.