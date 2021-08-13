Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.23). 16,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 53,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328 ($4.29).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Cake Box from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £129.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 313.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.85. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

About Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

