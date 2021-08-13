Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 12,802 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $27,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $781.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $327.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $717.62. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

