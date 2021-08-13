Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 32,071 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,752 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Xilinx worth $33,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Xilinx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,489 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Xilinx by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

