Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,496,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock worth $49,541,857. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,746.87.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,877.35 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,167.30 and a 52-week high of $1,912.75. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,609.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

