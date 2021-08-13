Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $28,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Capital International Investors raised its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $193.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

