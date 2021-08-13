Calamos Advisors LLC Has $19.49 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. United Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $385.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $188.43 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.23.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

