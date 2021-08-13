Calamos Advisors LLC Has $21.13 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $21,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $7,313,940.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,779,015.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 824,552 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,175. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $286.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

