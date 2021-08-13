Calamos Advisors LLC Has $24.90 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,511 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Marvell Technology worth $24,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,586,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.