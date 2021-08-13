Calamos Advisors LLC Has $26.27 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Intuit by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $536.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.22. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $540.63. The firm has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.