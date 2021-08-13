Calamos Advisors LLC Has $26.96 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $26,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 78,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.5% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR opened at $774.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $720.96. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $779.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.57.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

