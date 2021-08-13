Calamos Advisors LLC Has $27.65 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,877 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Hess worth $27,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in Hess by 5.9% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 234.7% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 352,140 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 37,101 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Hess by 12.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

NYSE HES opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.