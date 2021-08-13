Calamos Advisors LLC Has $30.14 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $30,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,204,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $111.77 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.