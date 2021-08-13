Calamos Advisors LLC Has $35.02 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123,038 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of American International Group worth $35,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.87%. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

