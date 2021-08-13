Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of Air Lease worth $32,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,123.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 88,254 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

