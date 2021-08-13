Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,398 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $34,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.24. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.