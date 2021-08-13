Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 155,171 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $181,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 62,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 324,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 129,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM opened at $161.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

