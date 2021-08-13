Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 16,984 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $23,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $134.26 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.61. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.77.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

