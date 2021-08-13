Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 24,206 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,206 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.79.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $214.90 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

