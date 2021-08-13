Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 28,346 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,346 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

