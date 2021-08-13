Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 92,876 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,876 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $30,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

MPC opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.56. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

