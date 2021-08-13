Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $24,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,475,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,049 shares of company stock worth $22,138,280 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $704.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $631.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.52 and a 12 month high of $714.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.