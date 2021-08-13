Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 71,266 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,003 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,266 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

VRTX stock opened at $194.81 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $283.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

