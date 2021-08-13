Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $35,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

NYSE LHX opened at $230.77 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $233.19. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

