Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,114 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $30,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $97.38 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

