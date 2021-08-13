Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,202 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $21,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

