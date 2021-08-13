Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $104.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

