Callisto Network Market Cap Hits $22.54 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $22.54 million and approximately $79,928.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.24 or 0.06947500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00134210 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

