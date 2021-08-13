Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 239.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Callon Petroleum worth $15,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $4,952,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $4,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $2,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPE. Truist decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPE opened at $31.90 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

