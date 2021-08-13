Canaccord Genuity Cuts Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target to GBX 180

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Quilter stock opened at GBX 153.35 ($2.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 119.60 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.30.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

