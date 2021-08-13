Canaccord Genuity Raises Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$17.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPB. ATB Capital upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cormark set a C$15.71 target price on Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.95.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

TSE:SPB traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.87. The company had a trading volume of 236,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.68. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$11.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 32,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$524,390,719.75.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.