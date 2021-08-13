Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Downgraded by TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAR.UN. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.06.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN traded down C$1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$60.29. 256,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,808. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$42.22 and a 52-week high of C$62.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.93.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

