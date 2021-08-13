Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$152.62.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$148.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$66.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$96.40 and a 12 month high of C$148.71.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at C$709,188.90. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total transaction of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. Insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

