Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.46 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.2051 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

