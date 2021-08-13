Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$157.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CM. Bank of America raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.96.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$148.99. 365,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,760. The company has a market cap of C$66.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$96.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6326006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,188.90. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,939,761.36. Insiders sold a total of 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227 in the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.