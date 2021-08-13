Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$52.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.64.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$41.33. The company had a trading volume of 844,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,714. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.25.

In other news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,748.99. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Insiders sold a total of 146,007 shares of company stock worth $6,503,071 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

