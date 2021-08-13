Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.58. 2,343,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,135. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.