Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given New C$250.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDNAF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.63.

Shares of CDNAF traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.63. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $92.68 and a fifty-two week high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

