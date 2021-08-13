Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$216.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTC.A. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$234.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$219.56.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire stock traded down C$3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$198.19. The stock had a trading volume of 72,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,150. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$195.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$122.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.85.

In other news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40. Also, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.