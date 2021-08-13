Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$226.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$219.00 to C$226.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTC.A. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$234.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$220.33.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded down C$3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$198.07. The company had a trading volume of 245,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$195.83. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$122.81 and a one year high of C$213.85.

In other news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40. Also, Director Diana Leslie Chant purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

