Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$250.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$234.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$219.56.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded down C$3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting C$198.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$122.81 and a 52 week high of C$213.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$195.83.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Diana Leslie Chant bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,927.34. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

