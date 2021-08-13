Cango (NYSE:CANG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.72

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 5808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Cango alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $553.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.