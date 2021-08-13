CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Update

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 905.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CPMD remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 746,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,010. CannaPharmaRX has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.42.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

