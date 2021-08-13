Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 80,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,237,883 shares.The stock last traded at $10.98 and had previously closed at $11.86.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

