Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lumos Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.27) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.38). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth $89,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

