Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.19).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $28.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40. Nano-X Imaging has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 177.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 365,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 171,252 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth about $3,898,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% during the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth about $1,585,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

