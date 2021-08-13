Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Kadmon Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kadmon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.77). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Kadmon’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Kadmon alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Kadmon stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,923 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kadmon by 79.7% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,792 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 16.4% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,497,000 after acquiring an additional 671,091 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kadmon by 83.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.